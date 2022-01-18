Almost 400 sexual misconduct claims made at Scottish universities over last five years

There have been almost 400 accusations of sexual misconduct made to Scottish universities in the past five years, according to new figures from the PA news agency.

Following a series of Freedom of Information requests, it was revealed that 394 reports were made to Scotland’s 18 higher education institutions since the 2016-17 academic year, not including the Open University. Within these figures, about 308 reports were made against students, while about 68 were made against members of staff.

Investigations were launched into at least 257 of the accusations, resulting in at least 130 sanctions, and punishments have included 22 exclusions, five suspensions, two dismissals of staff and 46 warnings or cautions.

The highest number of accusations were made at the University of Edinburgh where 76 reports were filed, which was followed by 68 at St Andrews and 60 at Glasgow. The overall figures are likely to be higher though as both the Royal Conservatoire and Heriot Watt University refused to report their numbers for fear of revealing identities. Both, however, said there were less than five accusations per year.

Sandy Brindley, chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland, told BBC Radio’s Good Morning Scotland: “Much more needs to be done, particularly in terms of leadership, to make sure they are creating a culture where there is a focus on consent but also where people experiencing misconduct know where to go.”

She described the figures as “really worrying” but added that the University of Edinburgh having the highest number of reports doesn’t necessarily mean what we assume. “Sometimes a high level of allegations can actually reflect a proper process being in place that students feel able to use,” she said.

In response to the reports, Universities Scotland has urged further victims to come forward to provide “an accurate picture”. A spokesman commented that universities should be “safe and respectful communities”, but added “sadly, that’s not everyone’s experience and that requires universities to respond effectively.

They continued: “Every university has policies and procedures that set standards and expectations of staff and students in their behaviour as well as conduct.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.