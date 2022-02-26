Amanda Bynes reportedly files to end conservatorship

Amanda Bynes has reportedly filed to end her conservatorship.

According to People and Page Six, Bynes has asked that the conservatorship, which has has been in place for the last 13 years, comes to an end as her condition has “improved”. Her mother currently serves as her conservator.

The Nickelodeon star lost full control of her personal, medial and financial affairs in 2013 after setting her neighbour’s driveway on fire. Bynes has also spoke previously about her struggles with drugs as well as treatment that she received for bi-polar disorder.

In 2020, a judge ordered Bynes into a psychiatric facility and last September, a court ruled that her conservatorship would stay in place to at least 2023.

Now, Bynes is seeking to regain full control of her affairs and her estate.

Her lawyer, David A. Esquibias, said: “Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”

A hearing about the conservatorship is set for March 22.

The news comes in the same year that Britney Spears had her conservatorship terminated. Last September, the star’s father was suspended from his role as her conservator by a judge. The conservatorship was not ended at that moment, with Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart arguing for a new hearing to be held within 30 to 45 days in order for Jamie Spears’ conduct to be investigated.

In November, an LA court ruled to finally end the conservatorship after 13 years.

Speaking outside the court her lawyer Mathew Rosengart said: “Judge Penny today decided to agree with Britney Spears. As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as to both the person and the estate.”

Following the hearing Spears’ fiance Sam Asghari posted a message on Instagram stating “freedom”. “History was made today. Britney is Free!” he added.

Last July, Britney stated that she wanted to have her father charged for conservatorship abuse, calling the conservatorship “abusive” and claiming that she was forbidden from having more children, getting married, or taking out her IUD.

After her conservatorship initially ended, the singer hit out at her family and called for “justice”.