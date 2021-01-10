Amazon to remove Parler from its web hosting service for violating rules

Amazon has announced that it will be removing social networking site Parler from its web hosting service for violating some of its rules.

Parler, which launched in 2018 and has proved particularly popular among supporters of US President Donald Trump and right-wing conservatives, needs to find a new web hosting service before midnight tonight PST (07:59 GMT on Monday) otherwise the entire network will go offline.

The move comes after Amazon said it had found 98 posts on the site that encouraged violence.

Apple removed Parler from its app store on Saturday (January 9) after warning the network to remove content that violated its rules or face a ban.

“Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety”, it said in a statement announcing the app’s suspension. Google have also removed the app from their stores.