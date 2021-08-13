The Lord Of The Rings TV show has confirmed that production on its second season will be relocating to the UK.

The show, which takes place thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, has just wrapped shooting its first season in New Zealand.

However, Amazon has announced that the next batch of episodes will begin pre-production in early 2022, with the show relocating to the UK. Four more seasons of the show are expected to be made.

This is a huge change given how intrinsic New Zealand has been to Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, alongside the first season of the show.

According to Amazon, the move “aligns with the studio’s strategy of expanding its production footprint and investing in studio space across the UK, with many of Amazon Studios’ tentpole series and films already calling the UK home”.

However, the BBC reports that the New Zealand government is “disappointed” with the decision. Economic development minister Stuart Nash said that the country’s film industry was “incredibly competitive and highly mobile”.

Post-production on season one of Lord Of The Rings will continue in New Zealand until June 2022. It will premiere on Prime Video a few months later on September 2. The show’s official first image and release date were revealed earlier this month.

In July, it was alleged that the first season of the show will feature nudity.

”Nudity is sparse and not sexualised,” a “spy report” obtained by TheOneRing said. “This artistic choice represents very dark thematic material suggestive of concentration camp-type visuals of victims, a harrowing portrayal of the corruption of the Elves by dark powers to ultimately become Orcs.”