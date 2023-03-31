Amsterdam launches “stay away” campaign aimed at young British men

Amsterdam’s city council is urging young male tourists from the UK to “stay away” from the Dutch capital in a bit to tackle nuisance behaviour.

As BBC News reports, a new advertising campaign has been rolled out to discourage people who plan on having a “messy night” out in the European sex and drug hotspot.

The initiative is aimed at British men aged 18-35. In the online ad, a young male tourist is seen staggering in the street before being arrested by police. Viewers are warned that such “drunk and disorderly behaviour” could result in a €140 (£123) fine and a criminal record.

It is reported that the “stay away” adverts will be triggered when people in Britain search for terms like ‘stag party’, ‘cheap hotel Amsterdam’ or ‘pub crawl Amsterdam’ on the internet.

Additionally, the local council has introduced billboards displaying photos of residents along with the caption ‘We Live Here’ in an effort to combat the issue of over-tourism in the city.

An accompanying ‘how to Amsterdam’ campaign will include posters, screens in hotel lobbies, and hosts approaching visitors to remind them of their manners.

There are also plans in the works to move the Red Light District’s distinctive neon-lit windows to a new ‘erotic zone’, which will be located away from Amsterdam’s residential area.