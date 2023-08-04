Andrew Tate released from house arrest over sex trafficking charges

Andrew Tate has won an appeal to be released from house arrest, as he waits for his trial on charges of human trafficking.

The misogynistic influencer and former Big Brother contestant was arrested in December 2022, accused of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. His brother Tristan was also arrested at the same time, as well as two Romanian female suspects.

The brothers were later charged in June of this year, although both have denied the charges.

Now, it has been reported by The Independent that The Bucharest Court of Appeals said in a written ruling that it “replaces the house arrest measure with that of judicial control for a period of 60 days.”

This is a lighter, less restrictive measure than house arrest, and will mean that Tate can leave his house, but will need a judge’s permission if he wishes to travel outside the municipality of Bucharest and nearby Ilfov County. It will come into action today (August 4) and run until October 2.

“After 10 months. 3 in jail, 7 at home. After 15 million euro of asset seizures. After an inditement [sic] based on nothing. The file was passed to a Judge who has ruled it weak and circumstantial. I have been released from house arrest but must remain within Romania,” he wrote on Twitter after the ruling.

Following his arrest, the case was sent to Bucharest court’s preliminary chamber – as per Romanian law – and a judge was given 60 days to inspect the case files to ensure legality.

From there, the brothers spent three months in police detention after detectives raided their home, however, successfully appealed to be moved to house arrest on 31 March.

This latest ruling follows an initial, unsuccessful appeal last month to be released from that restriction.

Following his release from house arrest, a spokesperson confirmed that Tate will not be allowed “in close proximity with any of the other defendants, any of the witnesses or any of the alleged victims and their immediate family”. They also added: “This positive outcome gives us confidence that more favorable developments are on the horizon.”

In other news, the brothers launched legal action against a woman in Florida, as well as her parents, a friend and a former resident of their home last month. The case accuses the five individuals of conspiring to falsely accuse them of human trafficking and rape and seeks at least $5million in damages.

Currently, Tate remains on Twitter (X) but has been banned from TikTok, YouTube and Facebook for alleged hate speech and misogynistic comments. These statements include that women should be held responsible if they are sexually assaulted.

Earlier this year, Tate issued a response to an episode of South Park which poked fun at him – featuring a character called Alonzo Fineski, a “toxic masculinity coach” that is later revealed to be a wanted sex trafficker.