Andrew Tate responds to Greta Thunberg: “She doesn’t realise she’s been programmed”

Notorious misogynist and far-right figure Andrew Tate has responded to Greta Thunberg’s clapback after he attempted to bait her over the emissions caused by his sports car collection.

While Thunberg opted for a short quip in her reply to the former kickboxer turned influencer, Tate attempted to get the last word in with an ostentatious video that begins Tate questioning Thunberg’s gender while smoking a cigar in a silk robe. “I’m not actually mad at Greta because she doesn’t realise she’s been programmed,” Tate claims agitatedly in his video.

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

He continued: “She doesn’t realise she’s a slave of the matrix, she thinks she’s doing good. Someone has sat her down and convinced her to try and convince you to beg your government to tax you into poverty to prevent the sun from being hot.”

Tate then complained about how a “botfarm” run by a “global matrix” had taken Thunberg’s quip and created a narrative where he was taught a lesson by her clapback, claiming that Thunberg’s reply had instead made his Twitter account “far more fun”.

Tate’s video has been largely ridiculed by commentors, with the most-liked reply simply featuring an image of a scientist with the words “Finally. Pure cringe”. Many others also noted that it took Tate 10 hours to post his response, with British actor Jon Campling responding, “Dear Oh dear Andrew, that’s the least ‘Alpha’ comeback I think I’ve ever seen… And it took you 10 Hr’s [sic].”

Earlier this week, Tate attempted to bait Thunberg into an argument on Twitter using his sports car collection. He wrote, “Hello [Greta Thunberg]. Hello I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a W16 [eight-litre] quad turbo [engine]. My TWO Ferrari 812 Competizione have [6.5-litre] V12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

Thunberg simply quipped back: “Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

Earlier this year, Tate also attempted to bait Lil Nas X, leading to the singer pleading with him: “Please stop mentioning me! I am never gonna let you smash, loser!”