Andrew Tate says Greta Thunberg is a “slave of the matrix” in bizarre video rant

Andrew Tate has responded to Greta Thunberg calling out the “small dick energy” of his car collection with a strange video rant.

Earlier this week, Tate tried baiting Thunberg into an argument on Twitter, posting a photo of himself fuelling a Bugatti with the caption: “Hello [Greta Thunberg]. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a W16 [eight-litre] quad turbo [engine]. My TWO Ferrari 812 Competizione have [6.5-litre] V12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Rather than taking the bait, Thunberg simply replied: “Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

Advertisement

Thunberg’s “carbon neutral burn” quickly went viral with a majority of replies supporting Thunberg, however Tate soon responded.

“Strange as it may seem, there is a teenager out there who believes your government should tax you into poverty to stop the sun from being hot,” he wrote. When that didn’t get the response he wanted, he posted a an odd video message to Thunberg.

In the bizarre clip, Tate can be seen sitting at a desk, wearing a silk robe and smoking a cigar. “Release some greenhouse gases,” he starts, winking at the camera.

“I’m obviously a stranger to online controversies but now the mainstream press is commenting on the fact that I was informing Greta that my extensive car collection, with internal combustion engines which run on dead dinosaurs, has an enormous emission…profile. And she replied by telling me her own email address. I have small dick energy, why would that be your own email,” said Tate, not getting the joke.

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life ❤️ https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

Advertisement

“I’m not actually mad at Greta,” he continued before asking someone to bring him pizza and “make sure the boxes are not recycled”.

“She doesn’t realise she’s been programmed, she doesn’t realise she’s a slave of the matrix. She thinks she’s doing good,” Tate added, before denying climate change. “Someone has sat her down and convinced her, to beg you, to beg your government, to tax you into poverty, to stop the sun from being hot.”

“And then, because I called her out on it, the global matrix got this bot farm to like, retweet and comment to try and pretend that she’s somehow teaching me a lesson.”

Greta is yet to reply, but several others have called out Tate. “Responding to a sharp one-liner ten hours later with a two-minute rant of seemingly disconnected thoughts isn’t the W you want it to be, Mr Tate.”

As a friend of the arts, though, I recognise and appreciate the range of expressions. Here's just some of my favourites. pic.twitter.com/6mTVG5jGai — Toby Hussey (@TobyHusseyWA) December 29, 2022