‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ details nature-themed plans for Spring

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will introduce two nature-themed festivals during April, building on the game’s event-heavy start to 2021.

This follows on from several events in March and a major update which introduced new characters and items.

April 4 will bring Singmogil to Animal Crossing islands, a South Korean holiday that celebrates forests and the planting of trees. During this event, a potted plant ‘Forsythia’ will be available from Nook Shopping, according to the Nintendo of America Twitter account.

4/5 is a day for planting trees and caring for our forests called “Singmogil” in South Korea. “Forsythia” can be ordered between 4/1 – 4/10, so how about decorating your island with it? #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/Co4LPESbEc — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

The second event is Nature Day, which last year saw the return of Leif to Animal Crossing. This will be held on April 22, and will bring the Cool Globe to Nook Shopping. This item has been available in all previous AC games.

Nature Day is celebrated around the world on 4/22. On this holiday many show their support for the environment. Inspired by this event, a Cool Globe will be available for order in Nook Shopping between 4/15 – 4/22. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/aHxsEbKVUq — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 17, 2021

Last year’s Nature Day was an extended event in which players could harvest weeds for-profit and introduce shrubs to their Animal Crossing islands. Wreaths and hedges were introduced as craftable items, and Redd was reintroduced to the game alongside Leif.

Although there is sparse information on Nature Day 2021, this Twitter announcement was unusually early for Nintendo, which was commented on by fans who suggested there may be bigger news on the way closer to the time.

Advertisement

Animal Crossing: New Horizons recently introduced Sanrio characters and items to the game, along with a Mario update that included working warp pipes. Sanrio characters can be introduced to the game by scanning a themed Amiibo card, and are not currently adoptable.