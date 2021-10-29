‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise’ is up for preorder

Nintendo’s expansion for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available to preorder and preload.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise is now available on the Nintendo Switch for preloading. The pre-purchase cost is £22.49, but Happy Home Paradise is also included in Nintendo’s new expansion pack for the Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

According to Nintendo’s webpage, “Anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership (either Individual or Family) can download Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise for no additional cost.”

Advertisement

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise will launch next Friday, November 5.

The new DLC will allow players to design holiday homes for their villagers on a range of new islands. This will include considerations in design style, materials used, and ambience. Players will also be able to build restaurants and schools for villagers to visit on their getaway.

Furniture and designs gained on the resort islands can then be used on the player’s home island. This will open up design options for player homes and will eventually extend to your local villager’s homes as well.

The digital travel agent experience goes deeper, with some villagers requesting roommates. Players will then need to match two villagers with similar interests, so they can both enjoy their holiday together.

Advertisement

Islands will have their own dedicated seasons, irrespective of the real world current season. This will allow players to build a perfect summer retreat in the middle of winter.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise will reward players with Poki for their hard work. This in-game currency can be used to pay for items that can be used on the holiday islands or the player’s home island.

In other news, November’s Xbox Games With Gold titles have been revealed. Users will gain access to four free games throughout the month.