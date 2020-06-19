‘Animorphs’ book series is officially being turned into a live action movie

A live-action Animorphs movie, based on the children’s book series by writers Katherine Applegate and Michael Grant, is officially in the works.

Scholastic is partnering with producer Erik Feig for the first feature film based on the sci-fi series by Applegate, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Animorphs follows five teens — Jake, Marco, Cassie, Rachel, and Tobias — who have the ability to morph into any animal they touch.

They use their powers to fight a secret alien invasion of Earth.

In 1998, the books became a TV show with actor Shawn Ashmore.

Scholastic Entertainment President Iole Lucchese told EW: “We want to be true to K.A. Applegate’s [Applegate and Grant] vision and include many of the elements that helped make the books so popular.

“There is a wealth to draw upon and we’re excited about bringing the high-stakes adventure and compelling and relatable characters, along with a lot of humor, to contemporary audiences in the upcoming movie.”

Scholastic’s other recent Hollywood projects include Goosebumps movies and the upcoming combined live-action and animation adaptation of Clifford the Big Red Dog, which is due out this November.