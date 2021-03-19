Another Banksy-style artwork has appeared in Reading

Another piece of artwork bearing all the recognisable signs of Banksy has appeared in Reading, days after a previous mural was vandalised.

The new drawing of a typewriter on Reading Bridge is extremely similar to the one that features in the Banksy mural which initially appeared on the side of Reading Prison at the beginning of March.

The mural, which depicted a prisoner making an audacious bid for freedom, was then subsequently graffitied with the words ‘Team Robbo’ earlier this week – a reference to the late street artist who forged a fierce rivalry with Banksy in the 1990s and early 2000s.

It is thought that the near-identical drawing of the typewriter appeared overnight between Wednesday (March 17) and Thursday (March 18), although Banksy is yet to confirm if he is behind the latest work.

Located on a section of the bridge near Reading’s Christchurch Meadows, it is thought that the work could potentially be the work of a copycat artist.

Banksy had previously confirmed he was behind the Reading Prison artwork in a video featuring late American artist Bob Ross.

Last week, Kate Winslet also backed calls for the prison to become an arts hub following its closure in 2013.

“I just felt incredibly excited for Reading to have a Banksy,” she said. “If Reading had a legacy space like that, to hand on to generation after generation, it could really be as valuable as some of those central London theatres.”

Meanwhile, an original Banksy artwork was recently burned by a group of cryptocurrency fans who went on to sell a digitalised version of the piece for four times its original value.