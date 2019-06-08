“Another fantastic film in the series”: The first reactions to Toy Story 4 are here

The reactions are in - and they're looking good

The first reactions to Toy Story 4 are in, with critics almost universal in their praise of the latest film in the iconic franchise.

A synopsis for the forthcoming Pixar film, which is set to be released on June 21 in the UK, says: “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie.

“But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called ‘Forky’ to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

For critics who have now seen the film, many have praised its “belly laugh” comedy and “highly emotional moments.” One critic said: “This is Pixar at its best”; another added that the film was “simply delightful.” He added: “A tightly paced narrative that harkens back to the feeling of the original 2 films featuring some of the franchises best comedy.”

Keanu Reeves, who voices the new character ‘Duke Caboom’, has been singled out for the most praise, with one critic saying “Keanu Reeves steals it all.” You can see more reaction from the first viewings below:

The return of Bo Peep’s return to the franchise generated much excitement when the first trailers for the film dropped.

Describing the character’s reappearance, Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley said: “Bo’s taken control of her own destiny.

“While Woody was watching Andy grow up, Bo gathered dust until she took it upon herself to head out into the world. And when Woody shows up, they can’t believe that they’ve found each other again.”

His comments came just days after Tom Hanks confirmed in an emotional post that he’d finished his final scene as the iconic cowboy.

“Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4. We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond,” he wrote.