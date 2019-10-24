“Another masterpiece”: fans react to new Coldplay releases, ‘Orphans’ and ‘Arabesque’

The first reactions are in

Coldplay fans have been reacting to the release of two new songs this evening – ‘Orphans’ and ‘Arabesque’.

Yesterday, (October 23), the group confirmed the track list for their upcoming new album ‘Everyday Life’ by announcing it in the advertising section of the North Wales Daily Post.

The four-piece will release the follow-up to 2015’s ‘A Head Full of Dreams’ on November 22 in the form of a double album. The album is split into ‘Sunrise’ and ‘Sunset’ sections.

Fans have now been reacting to the release of the new songs this evening following release. You can see some of these below:

Ahead of the premiere of the new singles, Chris Martin spoke about how how the highs and lows of day-to-day life and world politics has shaped their new album ‘Everyday Life’.

“It’s all about just being human,” frontman Chris Martin told Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1. “Every day is great and every day is terrible…It just feels kind of free. There’s so much life bursting out on the planet.”

“[The album] is our reaction to the perceived negativity that’s everywhere. And there is a lot of trouble, but there’s also so much positivity and so much great life happening. So in a way, it’s just trying to make sense of things, saying what we feel and what we see.”

Reviewing the new songs, NME wrote: “Interestingly, these tracks promise nuance, a rounded picture and an album that will surprise and delight. Which, in these days of polarised arguments and shouting and the endless noise of this total cuntopia we live in… sounds pretty good. Maybe this was the point of Coldplay all along.”