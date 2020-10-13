Anya Taylor-Joy has been announced to play the lead role in the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa.

The announcement comes after it was previously thought that Killing Eve star Jodie Comer would take up the role depicted by actress Charlize Theron in the 2015 blockbuster.

Now, according to Deadline, Taylor-Joy, who previously starred in the 2019 film Glass, will appear in the role alongside Chris Hemsworth and Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Taylor-Joy recently finished filming Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho and is currently filming Robert Eggers’ The Northman.

Furiosa is expected to tell the back story of the character. Director George Miller previously revealed he had considered bringing back Theron via de-ageing technology, though in the end decided against it.

“For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don’t think we’re nearly there yet,” he said. “Despite the valiant attempts on The Irishman, I think there’s still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, [in] particular Japanese video-game designers, but there’s still a pretty wide valley, I believe.”

A draft of the prequel was written even before Fury Road began production, alongside extensive backstories for many of the other characters.

Meanwhile, Miller previously revealed that there were two new Mad Max movies in the pipeline, which would be sequels – though they depended on legal issues with Warner Bros.

It was also reported in February that a fifth Max Max movie was set to start shooting later this year, though it remains unclear whether this has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.