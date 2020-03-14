Apple to close all stores outside China amid coronavirus outbreak

Apple is closing all of its stores outside of Greater China in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

CEO Tim Cook issued a statement last night (March 13) on the company’s official website, confirming that the company’s retail stores will remain closed until March 27.

“The most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” Cook wrote. “We are committed to providing exceptional service to our customers.”

The move marks one of the first nationwide closures from a US major retailer, though the Apple Store’s shutdown extends worldwide with the exception of China.

Cook explained that Apple workers “will continue to receive pay in alignment with business as usual operations” during the closures. Employees are also being advised to work from home where possible.

“We have expanded our leave policies to accommodate personal or family health circumstances created by COVID-19 — including recovering from an illness, caring for a sick loved one, mandatory quarantining, or childcare challenges due to school closures,” he added.

Affected customers seeking support during this downtime are advised to visit support.apple.com. Apple’s online store will remain active.

“The global spread of COVID-19 is affecting every one of us,” Cook said. “At Apple, we are people first, and we do what we do with the belief that technology can change lives and the hope that it can be a valuable tool in a moment like this.”

Apple’s stores in China, meanwhile, have recently reopened following their closure amid the initial spread of coronavirus and COVID-19 in the country. “I want to express my deep gratitude to our team in China for their determination and spirit,” Cook wrote.