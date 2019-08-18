It was her first time playing the O2 since 2015
Last night saw Ariana Grande kick off the European leg of her Sweetener World Tour tour with the first of three sold out shows at The O2 in London.
Over the course of 90 minutes Grande played tunes from her latest two albums, ‘Sweetener’ and ‘thank u, next’, as well as older offerings like ‘Right There’ (taken from the her debut album ‘Yours Truly’) and the tour debut of fan favourite ‘Only 1’ (from 2014’s ‘My Everything’).
Midway through Grande was joined on stage by collaborators (and tour support) Social House, to perform their recent team-up ‘Boyfriend’, in another tour debut.
It was the first time Grande has played the O2 since 2015, and her first UK arena show since the Manchester bombing in 2017, making it an emotional night. A woman of few words, her interaction with the crowd was limited to thanking the 20,000 attendees for being there, but later took to Twitter to express her thanks once again:
Throughout the show, Grande performed in front of ethereal, galaxy themed visuals. For the most part the production was fairly understated, putting the full focus on her impressive vocals, but there were moments of impressive choreography, and after opening with ‘Raindrops (An Angel Cried)’ she launched into ‘God Is A Woman’ with her striking recreation of Leonardo Da Vinci’s masterpiece The Last Supper.
Check out photos, footage and the show’s setlist below:
Ariana Grande played:
Raindrops (An Angel Cried)
God Is a Woman
Bad Idea
Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored
R.E.M.
Be Alright
Sweetener / Successful
Side to Side
7 Rings
Love Me Harder / Breathin
Needy
Fake Smile
Make Up
Right There / You’ll Never Know / Break Your Heart Right Back
NASA
Only 1
Boyfriend (with Social House)
Everytime
The Light Is Coming
Into You
Dangerous Woman
Break Free
No Tears Left to Cry
Encore:
Thank U, Next