It was her first time playing the O2 since 2015

Last night saw Ariana Grande kick off the European leg of her Sweetener World Tour tour with the first of three sold out shows at The O2 in London.

Over the course of 90 minutes Grande played tunes from her latest two albums, ‘Sweetener’ and ‘thank u, next’, as well as older offerings like ‘Right There’ (taken from the her debut album ‘Yours Truly’) and the tour debut of fan favourite ‘Only 1’ (from 2014’s ‘My Everything’).

Midway through Grande was joined on stage by collaborators (and tour support) Social House, to perform their recent team-up ‘Boyfriend’, in another tour debut.

It was the first time Grande has played the O2 since 2015, and her first UK arena show since the Manchester bombing in 2017, making it an emotional night. A woman of few words, her interaction with the crowd was limited to thanking the 20,000 attendees for being there, but later took to Twitter to express her thanks once again:

Throughout the show, Grande performed in front of ethereal, galaxy themed visuals. For the most part the production was fairly understated, putting the full focus on her impressive vocals, but there were moments of impressive choreography, and after opening with ‘Raindrops (An Angel Cried)’ she launched into ‘God Is A Woman’ with her striking recreation of Leonardo Da Vinci’s masterpiece The Last Supper.

Check out photos, footage and the show’s setlist below:

Ariana Grande played:

Raindrops (An Angel Cried)

God Is a Woman

Bad Idea

Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored

R.E.M.

Be Alright

Sweetener / Successful

Side to Side

7 Rings

Love Me Harder / Breathin

Needy

Fake Smile

Make Up

Right There / You’ll Never Know / Break Your Heart Right Back

NASA

Only 1

Boyfriend (with Social House)

Everytime

The Light Is Coming

Into You

Dangerous Woman

Break Free

No Tears Left to Cry

Encore:

Thank U, Next