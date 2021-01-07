Articles of Impeachment drawn up against Donald Trump following Capitol building riots

A group of U.S. lawmakers have drawn up Articles of Impeachment against Donald Trump, following yesterday’s riots at the Capitol building in Washington DC.

A mob of Trump supporters managed to force their way into the Capitol building yesterday following a rally hosted by Trump to contest the results of November’s election.

During the storming of the Capitol Trump posted a video message telling protesters “I love you” and that they were “very special”, before then asking them to leave Washington D.C. and go home.

Today (January 7), Representative David Cicilline shared Articles of Impeachment prepared by him and his fellow congressmen Ted Lieu and Jamie Raskin on Twitter, accusing Trump of “high crimes and misdemeanours.”

NEW: I am circulating Articles of Impeachment that @RepTedLieu, @RepRaskin and I have prepared to remove the President from office following yesterday's attack on the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/b92GL9Ap33 — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 7, 2021

Sponsor of the resolution Representative Ilhan Omar, who said yesterday that she was drawing up the articles, also shared the documents. “We need to move quickly to remove this President from office,” she said.

Articles of Impeachment for introduction, so proud of everyone co-leading this effort with us. We need to move quickly to remove this President from office. pic.twitter.com/vbZtA7g6fc — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 7, 2021

She also shared an invitation from the group asking other politicians for their support, which said: “Once again, Trump has violated his constitutional oath to faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

They continued: “Every single hour that Donald Trump remains in office, our country, our democracy and our national security remain in danger. Congress must take immediate action to keep the people of this country safe and set a precedent that such behaviour cannot be tolerated.”

Earlier today, meanwhile, Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader, became the most senior politician joining growing calls to remove Trump via the 25th Amendment.

Under the rule, Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet would be able to take control of the presidency from Trump. Schumer said that he would support impeachment should this not be possible.

Following Trump’s comments on social media, Mark Zuckerburg said that Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts had been suspended “indefinitely.” His Twitter account has also been suspended for 12 hours.