A$AP Rocky arrested after street fight in Sweden

Footage emerged of the rapper and his entourage apparently pushing a man to the floor.

A$AP Rocky and three members of his entourage have been arrested while on tour in Stockholm.

Footage emerged of the rapper and members of his team apparently pushing a man to the floor on the street. A$AP, who is due to play more shows across Europe this week, has posted his own footage of the confrontation on his Instagram page, which sees one of the men involved hitting the rapper’s bodyguard with a pair of headphones.

The rapper could be held in jail in Stockholm until Friday, and was arrested on suspicion of severe assault.

“SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS,” he wrote as a caption in his first Instagram video of the confrontation.

“WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE , THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK”

“HITS SECURITY IN FACE WITH HEADPHONES THEN FOLLOW US,” he then posted in a second video.

Footage posted by TMZ appears to show A$AP’s group picking up one of the men and tossing him to the floor.

The rapper’s remaining European tour dates this week include gigs in Norway tonight (July 3), before further shows in Poland, Ireland, and at London’s Wireless Festival on Sunday (July 7).