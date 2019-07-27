A$AP Rocky fan reportedly threatened to blow up Swedish embassy

"blow this motherf----- up"

An A$AP Rocky reportedly threatened to blow up the Swedish embassy in Washington, DC after the rapper was charged with assault over an altercation in the country earlier this month.

As NBC Philadelphia reports, Rebecca Kanter threatened to “blow this motherf—– up” while at the House Of Sweden in the US capital before being arrested by the Secret Service, an affidavit obtained by the News4 I-Team reveals.

In a first incident, Kanter allegedly threw liquid from a glass bottle at the doorway of the building and threatened to blow it up. Returning later, she reportedly said “Call the police, I’m not leaving,” the affidavit reveals.

The report also reveals that the woman then made several posts on social media, including one saying “why isn’t it breaking news that I defiled the House of Sweden last night, that I vandalized the Wold Bank, that I vandalized the IMF … why aren’t I getting press for ASAP.”

The news comes after the Swedish government told US president Donald Trump to back off over his attempts to free the rapper.

A spokesman for the Swedish government said: “Sweden and Prime Minister Stefan Löfven have been very clear in the dialogue with both the White House and directly with the American president. In Sweden, everyone is equal before the law and the government cannot interfere in legal proceedings.”

Trump has tweeted a series of comments about the ongoing situation with A$AP’s arrest. “Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act,” he said. “Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States.

“I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly!”

Trump went on: “Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem!”