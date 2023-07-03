‘Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag’ reportedly being remade by Ubisoft Singapore

A recent report has claimed Ubisoft Singapore is remaking Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, which might spell more delays for Skull and Bones.

On June 30, Kotaku published its claim that there is a remake of the 2013 pirate-themed adventure game in the works, with Ubisoft Singapore spearheading the development of the next-gen game. The two sources asked to remain anonymous as they are not sanctioned to announce anything about this project, but added that the new Black Flag is in the “earliest stages” of development at the moment. Consequently, this means that if the claims are legitimate, fans will still have to wait for a reveal for some years yet.

Given that Skull and Bones, the upcoming tactical action title from that same studio which has been delayed five times since its announcement at E3 2017, doesn’t have a concrete release date at the moment, it’s a curious change of course from the company. Additionally, Kotaku stated that internal emails shared with the publication show that Singapore studio management is mandating the Black Flag team to work in the offices rather than remotely.

Ubisoft’s apparent motto with Assassin’s Creed appears to be “in with the old and out with the new,” as Assassin’s Creed Mirage‘s creative director asserted that the new title has more in common with the earlier games than the expansive Odyssey and Valhalla.

As for Black Flag, the title served as Ubisoft’s pivot away from central character Desmond Miles. Black Flag‘s naval combat and exploration was a huge hit in its seamless open-world West Indes, and introduced us to a hero that was independent of the Assassin and Templar war.

It’s one that is thought of fondly by fans as well as forming the foundation that newer games like Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla use in their sea sections.

In other gaming news, breakout shooter BattleBit Remastered has outlined what fans can expect from future updates.