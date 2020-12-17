Atlantic City Mayor launches charity auction to blow up Trump casino

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small has launched a new charity auction to demolish the Trump Plaza casino.

The outgoing US President’s casino in the New Jersey city has been derelict since 2014.

As reported by NBC 10 Philadelphia, the rights to blow up the casino are being auctioned off to the highest bidder, with proceeds from the auction going to the city’s Boys & Girls Club.

Advertisement

The Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City opened in 1984, before being closed in 2014. Demolition on the building has already begun due to safety hazards regarding its structural integrity, but the big blast is set to take place on January 29 next year – and the rights to press the button are being auctioned off.

Mayor Marty Small commented: “On his way out, Donald Trump openly mocked Atlantic City, saying he made a lot of money and then got out. I wanted to use the demolition of this place to raise money for charity.”

Earlier this month the US Attorney General found “no voter fraud that could overturn the election” in response to repeated baseless claims from Trump that November’s US election was rigged.

President-elect Joe Biden defeated the incumbent president by 306 to 232 votes in the US electoral college. In the popular vote, Biden won at least 6.2 million more votes than Trump.

Advertisement

But Trump has not yet conceded defeat. His administration has continued to file multiple lawsuits alleging fraud since the results began trickling in during the week of November 3.