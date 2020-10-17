Banksy confirms he was behind recently emerged Nottingham mural

Banksy has confirmed that he was the artist behind a new mural that emerged on a wall in Nottingham earlier this week.

The artwork, which depicts a child hula-hooping with the missing tyre of a nearby bike, was first spotted on a wall off Ilkeston Road in Nottingham on Thursday (October 15).

It wasn’t clear at first as to whether the art had been created by the illusive artist, after Birmingham street artist Itchers initially laid claim to the work.

“I thought I could cheer it up a bit by having a child playing hula-hoop with the tyre that wasn’t there so I came up on Tuesday and painted it on the wall,” Itchers told Nottinghamshire Live. “It’s something for people to enjoy, that’s what it’s all about.”

However, Banksy has now claimed the piece as his own by sharing it on his official Instagram account.

“I knew about it from the news, and social media and when I realised where it was, couldn’t believe it,” Tessa O’Connor, one of the first people on the scene after Banksy confirmed the news, told Nottinghamshire Live. “My grandma used to live here and I grew up round here.”

“It’s a huge honour he chose to put it here and that it definitely is him,” she added. “I do like it – especially because my daughter has claimed it as her!”

Danial Ahmet, a University of Nottingham student who lives by the mural, said: “I can’t believe out of all the corners he chose this one. Such a random street. We were wondering why there were crowds.

“My housemate pointed out to me first. When I first saw it, didn’t see the big deal. But now I get it.”

He added: “Maybe he chose it because of the high student area. It makes us a bit happier because we can’t go out or do much at the moment!”

Meanwhile, Banksy‘s Monet tribute is going up for auction next week and is expected to fetch between £3-5 million.

The painting, which is called ‘Show Me The Monet’, was created in 2005. It’s based on Monet’s famous water lilies picture but is filled with off-key images of upside-down shopping trolleys and a traffic cone floating in the water.

Sotheby’s will sell the painting during a livestreamed auction taking place in London on October 21.