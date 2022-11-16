Banksy confirms that he created seven new murals in Ukraine

Banksy has confirmed that he is behind seven new artworks that have appeared in various locations across Ukraine.

Rumours that the Bristolian artist was in Ukraine had been rife on social media as murals in his signature black-and-white stencil style began to appear around the country. The Bristol Post reported last week that a Banksy-esque mural featuring a child in a judo outfit throwing a man to the floor had been spotted in Borodianka, a town north-west of capital city Kyiv.

Now, Banksy has taken to Instagram to confirm that he has indeed been in Ukraine, sharing a photo of another artwork he painted, also in Borodianka, of a gymnast doing a handstand on a piece of rubble.

Borodianka was hit particularly hard by Russian bombardments in the earliest days of the conflict with Ukraine, which began in February. The town was liberated from Russian occupation back in April.

Banksy artworks have also been found in other areas of Ukraine that have been particularly impacted by the Russian invasion, including Kyiv and its suburb of Irpin. One of these depicts two children using a metal tank trap as a seesaw, and another features a woman in hair curlers and a gasmask holding a fire extinguisher.

Meanwhile, in Irpin, a mural of a ballerina in a neckbrace holding a ribbon has been sighted.

Earlier this year, Banksy was made an honorary professor at the University for the Creative Arts in recognition of “his humanitarian efforts and the impact he has had on the global arts scene”. In order to preserve his anonymity, however, he did not attend the ceremony to have the honour conferred upon him.