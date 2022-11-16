News

Banksy confirms that he created seven new murals in Ukraine

The artworks have been found in areas of Ukraine that have been particularly affected by the current Russian invasion

By Emma Wilkes
Banksy artwork of a boy throwing a man to the floor found in Ukraine
Graffiti of a child throwing a man on the floor in judo clothing is seen on a wall amid damaged buildings in Borodyanka on November 11, 2022 CREDIT: Ed Ram/Getty Images

Banksy has confirmed that he is behind seven new artworks that have appeared in various locations across Ukraine.

Rumours that the Bristolian artist was in Ukraine had been rife on social media as murals in his signature black-and-white stencil style began to appear around the country. The Bristol Post reported last week that a Banksy-esque mural featuring a child in a judo outfit throwing a man to the floor had been spotted in Borodianka, a town north-west of capital city Kyiv.

Now, Banksy has taken to Instagram to confirm that he has indeed been in Ukraine, sharing a photo of another artwork he painted, also in Borodianka, of a gymnast doing a handstand on a piece of rubble.

Borodianka was hit particularly hard by Russian bombardments in the earliest days of the conflict with Ukraine, which began in February. The town was liberated from Russian occupation back in April.

Banksy artworks have also been found in other areas of Ukraine that have been particularly impacted by the Russian invasion, including Kyiv and its suburb of Irpin. One of these depicts two children using a metal tank trap as a seesaw, and another features a woman in hair curlers and a gasmask holding a fire extinguisher.

Meanwhile, in Irpin, a mural of a ballerina in a neckbrace holding a ribbon has been sighted.

Banksy artwork of a woman in curlers and a gas mask found in Hostomel, Ukraine
Street art of a person in a dressing gown holding a fire extinguisher and wearing a gas mask is painted on a wall of a destroyed building in Hostomel near Antonov Airport on November 12, 2022 CREDIT: Ed Ram/Getty Images

Banksy artwork of a ballerina in a neckbrace in Irpin, Ukraine
Graffiti of a woman in a leotard and a neck brace waving a ribbon is seen on the wall of a destroyed building in Irpin on November 11, 2022 CREDIT: Ed Ram/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Banksy was made an honorary professor at the University for the Creative Arts in recognition of “his humanitarian efforts and the impact he has had on the global arts scene”. In order to preserve his anonymity, however, he did not attend the ceremony to have the honour conferred upon him.

