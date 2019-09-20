Banksy’s Extinction Rebellion mural placed in protective casing

Art experts have advised Westminster City Council to protect it.

A mural thought to be painted by Banksy in the wake of London’s Extinction Rebellion protests has been placed in protective casing.

The artwork first appeared on a wall in Marble Arch after two weeks of impassioned climate change protests came to an end in April.

The graffiti is thought to be the work of Banksy, although the anonymous street art icon has never confirmed that he is behind it.

In a statement, Westminster City Council have said they had been advised to protect it by art experts because it “generates so much excitement”.

The mural shows a young girl proudly holding an Extinction Rebellion logo, alongside the words: “From this moment despair ends and tactics begin.”

The permanent polycarbonate case was installed on Thursday.

Iain Bott, the authority’s cabinet member for sports, culture and community, said: “Our priority has always been making sure this street art remains in public view for our visitors to enjoy.

“We want Westminster to be an exciting, vibrant place to be and are fortunate to have so many famous statues, landmarks and artworks on our streets – this piece is a welcome addition”.

The move comes on the same day as a global climate strike. Backed by activists including Greta Thunberg, people across the world are taking to the streets to demand immediate action against the dangers of climate change.

Meanwhile, Banksy recently responded after his striking Brexit artwork was painted over in Dover.

The piece, which he originally painted in May 2017, depicted a man on a ladder beginning to chip away at one of the EU flag stars on the side of the town’s Castle Amusements building.