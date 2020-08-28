Banksy funds refugee rescue mission in the Mediterranean

Banksy has funded a pink boat to rescue refugees attempting to reach Europe from north Africa.

The Louise Michel – an 100ft pink yacht named after a 19th century French anarchist – features an original artwork from the street art icon of a girl in a life vest clinging to a heart-shaped buoy.

As The Guardian reports, it set sail from Spain on 18 August and played a major role in rescuing 89 refugees, including women and children, after they attempted the perilous crossing in a rubber dinghy yesterday (August 27).

The British street artist #Banksy has financed a boat to rescue refugees attempting to reach Europe from North Africa.

The vessel, named "Louise Michel" set off in secrecy on 18 August from the Spanish seaport of Burriana, near Valencia. pic.twitter.com/W3RrtTyJje — Brindille (@Brindille_) August 28, 2020

This morning, the #LouiseMichel rescued 89 people from a rubber boat in distress. The survivors are now safe on board the vessel. #SolidarityAndResistance — LouiseMichel (@MVLouiseMichel) August 27, 2020

It is currently in the central Mediterranean, with the boat’s crew already helping in two previous rescue operations – saving a total of 105 lives.

The crew is now looking for a safe port where the passengers can disembark or be transferred to a European coastguard vessel.

Banksy is said to have financed the mission last year when he sent an email to Pia Klemp – the former captain of several NGO vessels that have rescued thousands of people.

He wrote in an email: “Hello Pia, I’ve read about your story in the papers. You sound like a badass.

“I am an artist from the UK and I’ve made some work about the migrant crisis, obviously I can’t keep the money. Could you use it to buy a new boat or something? Please let me know. Well done. Banksy.”

The 10 crew members of the Louise Michel all come from diverse backgrounds, but are said to identify as anti-racist and anti-fascist activists who are calling for radical political change.

Banksy’s involvement in the mission is also limited to financial support, the crew have confirmed.

Earlier this month, a photo exhibition of Banksy‘s artwork opened in Bethlehem as a surprise ‘thank you’ to the artist for helping diversify tourism in the city.