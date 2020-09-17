Banksy loses major trademark battle with greeting card company

Banksy has lost a legal battle over one of his most iconic artworks, after refusing to reveal his identity to judges.

The artwork, which shows a masked protester throwing a bouquet of flowers, initially appeared on a wall in Jerusalem in 2005.

It has since been adopted by the UK card company Full Colour Black, which has used the artwork on their products.

Advertisement

Banksy successfully applied for an EU trademark of the piece in 2014, but this was challenged by the card company who argued that the artist did not want to merchandise it, but created it as artwork.

The street artist subsequently opened his own shop last year in Croydon, South London, which featured versions of the artwork for sale. In an interview, he admitted that the shop was opened “for the sole purpose of fulfilling trademark categories”.

A two-year legal battle has now come to an end, after three judges from the European Union Intellectual Property Office ruled in favour of Three Colours Black.

They argued that Banksy’s famous graffiti displays on public property and his previous anti-copyright stance were both major factors.