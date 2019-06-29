Banksy made the stab-proof vest that Stormzy wore at Glastonbury 2019

Iconic.

Banksy has revealed that he designed the stab-proof vest that Stormzy wore during his acclaimed Glastonbury 2019 headline set.

The grime hero topped the bill on the Pyramid Stage last night – in a politicised set that NME hailed as “a platform to elevate others, a statement of intent and bloody brilliant“.

Among his ambitious stage production, Stormzy showcased the talents of two black ballet dancers, his performance of ‘First Things First’ began by using a sample of a speech by the Tottenham MP David Lammy – which highlighted the high reoffending rates of black men in the UK. He was also wearing a soon-to-be iconic black stab-proof vest decorated with a black and white Union Jack – modified by graffiti icon Banksy.

“I made a customised stab-proof vest and thought – who could possibly wear this?” the artist wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the vest. Stormzy then Tweeted in response with the words “absolutely fucking speechless”.

Speaking to NME about Stormzy’s set and his involvement, MP David Lammy said: “At the heart of what Stormzy sings about is social injustice, particularly for black and ethnic minority young men growing up in cities like London, Birmingham and Manchester.”

He continued: “I was really pleased that he captured some of what I’ve said about the bias in the criminal system.”

Meanwhile, Skunk Anansie responded to Stormzy’s claims that he was the first black artist to headline Glastonbury, and that they “beat him to it 20 years ago”, while still wishing him luck and singing his praises.

After a historic headline set from Stormzy last night along with Interpol topping the John Peel tent and Tame Impala stunning the Other Stage, Glastonbury 2019 continues as The Cure and The Killers head up a huge line-up that also includes the likes of Liam Gallagher, Janet Jackson, Miley Cyrus and Vampire Weekend, to name but a few. See the full stage-by-stage breakdown here.

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2019.