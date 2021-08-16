Banksy mural removed due to girl’s trampoline death

A Banksy mural in Great Yarmouth has been removed as a sign of “sensitivity” to a nearby death in 2018.

The new mural, which appeared this month, depicted two children on an inflatable dinghy blowing in the wind.

The local council has now removed the mural, citing the death of three-year-old Ava-May Littleboy, who died on the nearby Gorleston beach in 2018 from head injuries after her inflatable trampoline burst.

Revealing that the mural had now been “covered over,” Great Yarmouth Borough Council said the removal was “the right decision, respecting local people and feelings”.

The council added that “the work can be restored” and will be “placed in a more suitable, alternative location” at a later date.

“We thank Banksy for all the wonderful art work and fully appreciate these circumstances would not have been known by the artist,” the statement added.

See the mural below:

The new mural was installed this month as one of two pieces in a new series of artworks titled ‘A Great British Spraycation’.

On East Beach in Cromer, Banksy sprays a group of crabs holding a sign which reads: “luxury rentals only”. One of the other new artworks shows a giant seagull hovering above a skip.

On Admiralty Road in Great Yarmouth, Banksy sprayed a couple dancing above a bus shelter while a further clip shows a cocktail-sipping rat sitting on a deckchair at the seafront.

Back in June, Banksy lost the trademarks to two more of his iconic works, with the news coming after the anonymous lost a legal battle over his famous Flower Thrower artwork, which shows a masked protester throwing a bouquet of flowers and first appeared on a wall in Jerusalem in 2005, last year.

The work was subsequently adopted by the UK card company Full Colour Black, which has used the artwork on their products. Banksy lost the legal battle after he refused to reveal his identity to the judge in the case.