A nativity scene by enigmatic street artist Banksy has appeared at a hotel in Bethlehem – see pictures below.

Dubbed the “Scar of Bethlehem” by the British artist, the model shows Jesus’ manger located by Israel’s separation barrier, which appears to have been pierced by a blast, creating the shape of a star.

Israel has stated that the barrier is needed to prevent terror attacks while Palestinians say it is a device to grab land. The International Court of Justice has called it illegal.

Advertisement

Banky’s nativity scene also shows the words “love” and “peace” as graffiti on the barrier in English and French.

The street artist shared his latest creation on Instagram, calling the work a “modified nativity set.”

Located in Bethlehem’s Walled Off hotel, Banksy’s new art installation is a collaboration with the hotel’s owners.

Hotel manager Wissam Salsaa said Banksy had used the Christmas story to show how Palestinians in the West Bank were living.

Advertisement

“It is a great way to bring up the story of Bethlehem, the Christmas story, in a different way – to make people think more,” he said (via BBC).

He added: “Banksy is trying to be a voice for those that cannot speak.”

A new Banksy piece depicting the nativity scene has appeared on a hotel wall in Bethlehem.

The "Scar of Bethlehem features a manger scene with Mary, Joseph & the baby Jesus surrounded by cattle, instead of the sparkly star the urban artist has created a four-pointed bullet hole. pic.twitter.com/iV7u0xYcmD — WeirdoWithABeardo (@DarrellCroan) December 21, 2019

All the rooms in the hotel overlook a concrete section of the controversial West Bank barrier. Many of them are filled with the anonymous British artist’s work, much of which focuses on the conflict.

Banksy has also created a number of works in Bethlehem and on the separation barrier itself.

Meanwhile, a new Banksy art installation has been unveiled in Birmingham in the run up to Christmas.

The work, which depicts two reindeers attached to reins (Santa Claus and his sleigh are absent) is painted to the right of a street bench. A video shared by Banksy on Instagram today (December 9) zooms out of the scene where a homeless man called Ryan is seen settling down for the night – positioning him as the missing Father Christmas.