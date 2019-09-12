Banksy responds after Brexit artwork is painted over in Dover

The mural was originally painted in May 2017

Banksy has reacted to the Brexit mural he created in Dover being painted over.

The piece, which he originally painted in May 2017, depicted a man on a ladder beginning to chip away at one of the EU flag stars on the side of the town’s Castle Amusements building.

But the artwork has now been covered by scaffolding and a coat of white paint. In an Instagram post, Bansky showed how he would have painted over it himself, writing: “Oh. I had planned that on the day of Brexit I was going to change the piece in Dover to this. it But seems they’ve painted over it. Nevermind. I guess a big white flag says it just as well.”

The move has sparked anger from former local MP Charlie Elphicke who blamed Historic England for the removal of the work.

“Very disappointed by the disappearance of the Dover Banksy. A culturally iconic statement on our times. We asked Historic England to use their powers to protect this work but they refused. This is the result. They should hang their heads in shame,” he wrote.

John Brandler, who bought Banksy’s 2018 Season’s Greetings mural that popped up in Wales, also vented his anger over the move.

“I was flabbergasted,” he told Kent Online. “This is a Banksy that is famous, one that whenever there is an article about Brexit, they show it, globally, on television. The people of Kent, and the people of Dover in particular, should be so proud of having this piece.

“This piece is famous. It’s an act of sacrilege to destroy it. If they have, he’s not going to go back and give the people of Dover a second bite of the cherry.”

Meanwhile, a rare TV news interview with a man claiming to be Banksy was recently unearthed.