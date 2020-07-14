Banksy unveils new coronavirus artwork on London Underground carriage

Banksy has sprayed the inside of a London Underground carriage in a new video that tackles the spread of coronavirus.

The anonymous street-art icon posted the video on his Instagram account, showing how he donned a hazmat suit and a cleaning bottle to spray the inside of a Hammersmith & City Line train carriage.

Once inside the train, the cleaning bottle is revealed to be a paint sprayer – with Banksy painting images of rats sneezing over the inside of the carriages.

Advertisement

One moment in the clip also sees Banksy being approached by a fellow tube user, before they are beckoned away from the area where he has sprayed the graffiti.

The video, titled ‘If You Don’t Mask You Don’t Get’, offers one of the clearest glimpses of Banksy to date – although his face is obscured behind safety goggles and a mask.

It ends with a message sprayed on the wall of a tube platform, which is combined with a second message on closing doors in the foreground to read: “I get lockdown, but I get up again” – a reference to Chumbawumba’s 1997 hit ‘Tubthumping’.

The latest offering from Banksy comes after he tackled Bristol’s toppled statue of Edward Colston in a new cartoon.

Last month, protesters in Bristol used ropes to pull down the bronze statue of Colston, a prominent 17th Century slave trader who has been a controversial figure in the city for many years.

Advertisement

The statue was later dragged through the streets of Bristol and thrown into the harbour.

Banksy also recently shared a powerful piece of artwork in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, portraying the burning of an American flag.

The artwork was shared on his Instagram page after the death of George Floyd, an African American man who was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota when a white police officer knelt on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest.

Earlier this year, he also celebrated the health workers of the UK in a new sketch, portraying them as superheroes during the ongoing battle against coronavirus.