Banksy’s photographer discusses artist’s identity and how he avoids getting arrested

Banksy‘s long-time photographer has refused to give away the elusive Bristol-based artist’s identity in a new interview.

Steve Lazarides, who worked with Banksy for years, said that giving him up would be “like telling a four-year-old Santa doesn’t exist”.

There have been many rumours over the years as to the identity of Banksy, with everyone from Massive Attack‘s 3D to Gorillaz co-founder Jamie Hewlett being linked to the artist.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Lazarides says he will “never give [Banksy’s identity up],” adding: “It’d be like telling a four-year-old Santa doesn’t exist. If he did reveal himself, no one would believe him. They’d be like, ‘Course you are, mate, course you are.'”

Lazarides was then asked how he and Banksy were never arrested while creating their artwork.

“The secret,” he said, “is hi-vis jackets and traffic cones. Nobody stops you if you have them.”

He went on to discuss some of the ‘scams’ the pair pulled to get away with their work, saying: “Once I gave him a letter saying he had permission from a film producer to paint a wall. And I would be the film producer, armed with a burner phone. If I got a call, I was primed to say, ‘Sorry mate, I meant him to do the other side of the street.'”

Stormzy wore a custom Banksy-designed vest while headlining Glastonbury Festival this summer, while a new Banksy mural, depicting two reindeer pulling a homeless man on a bench, was unveiled in Birmingham.