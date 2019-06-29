Belgium music festival VestiVille is being compared to Fyre Festival after being cancelled on opening day

It was reportedly cancelled due to safety concerns brought to light by A$AP Rocky

VestiVille in Belgium has been cancelled on the day it was due to take place and is now being compared to Fyre Festival.

The festival, which was meant to take place this weekend (June 28 – 30) in Kristal Park, Lommel, boasted a lineup that included names such as Cardi B, Future, Jason Derulo, Migos, Meek Mill, Ja Rule and Ashanti, and many more. However, it was cancelled on opening day following a safety concern brought to light by rapper A$AP Rocky.

“I won’t be performing today due to security and infrastructure concerns which relate to the production of the show,” Rocky said in a statement. “The promoters told me it would be handled but unfortunately for you and me they didn’t.”

See Rocky’s full post below:

The festival responded by saying that the mayor of Lommel had made the decision to not let Vestiville take place after “consultation with the security services and ASAP Rocky’s security officer.” They added that “the safety of the artist and the public could not be guaranteed.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Organisers are said to be consulting with their official partners to discus customer refunds and that “production and suppliers have given everything to make Vestiville possible.”

Many have taken to social media to comment on VestiVille’s cancellation, with some comparing it to Fyre Festival, the failed ‘luxury’ event that quickly turned into a dystopian nightmare, with some festival-goers sharing videos of their experience on site.

“Scenes at @VestiVille were beyond scary. Unprofessional and so unsafe. No announcement regarding cancellation and staff members put at risk. Ridiculous,” said one attendee, who accompanied her message with a video showing some of what was taking place on festival grounds.

“Hey @netflix I’m ready for my interview,” another joked, referring to Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, the Fyre Festival documentary that aired on Netflix earlier this year.

While some joked about the fact that Ja Rule was on the lineup after it was revealed he was an investor in Fyre Festival, others claimed that “there are rumours going round about financial scamming.” See more tweets below.

Meanwhile, the founder of Fyre Festival, Billy McFarland, is reportedly planning a comeback by self-releasing his memoirs.

According to New York Magazine, McFarland has been handwriting his memoirs from prison, where he is currently serving a six-year sentence for multiple charges of fraud.