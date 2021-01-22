Bernie Sanders puts his inauguration meme on a sweatshirt for charity

Bernie Sanders has put his inauguration meme on a sweatshirt in order to raise money for charity.

The Vermont Senator, who took the “very difficult” decision to suspend his presidential campaign last April, was among the limited crowd at the US Capitol on Wednesday (January 20) as Joe Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

Donning a coat, a pair of mittens and a protective face mask, the shivering politician’s appearance was soon transformed into one of the biggest memes of inauguration day as fans superimposed the politician into various scenarios, classic paintings, movie stills and album covers.

Advertisement

Sanders has now put the viral photo on a sweatshirt, with all the proceeds going to charity. The ‘Chairman Sanders Crewneck’ – named to honour Sanders’ assumption of the powerful Senate Budget Committee chair now that Democrats control the chamber – is on sale now for $45, with 100 per cent of proceeds going to Meals on Wheels Vermont.

You can purchase the sweatshirt on Sanders’ official online store, however, due to the popularity of the meme the printers are struggling to keep up with demand. “Due to overwhelming demand for this item, it may be a few weeks until you receive your sweatshirt,” a note reads on the site.

Responding to the meme, Sanders made light of the situation, telling NBC that “it makes people aware that we make good mittens in Vermont. We have some good coats, as well”.

Last month, Sanders presented Dua Lipa with an award at the Billboard Women In Music virtual awards, joking that “it’s time for new rules” in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

It came after the pair discussed universal healthcare over Zoom earlier in the year.