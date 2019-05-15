Some initial reports claimed Beyoncé's shares could be worth around $300 million.

Beyoncé, Ashton Kutcher, and Jay-Z are just a few of the names set to make a killing following Uber going public on the New York Stock Exchange last week.

With an $8.1 billion IPO (Initial Public Offering), Uber’s shares initially went for $45 each when it went public last Friday (May 10) – making it one of the biggest tech IPOs in recent history – and it’s being reported that a long list of celebrities are set to benefit in a big way.

Forbes have confirmed that A-listers such as Ashton Kutcher, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jay-Z and Oliva Munn are investors in Uber, while other celebrities reported to have invested include Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto and Beyoncé.

Inside Edition reports that instead of directly investing, Beyonce was once paid in company shares for a performance at a private Uber party – this was instead of earning her usual estimated $6 million fee.

Initial reports claimed that Beyoncé’s shares could now be worth $300 million, but according to Celebrity Net Worth, due to Uber’s current market cap of $67 billion and likely dilution of shares since 2015, the ‘Lemonade’ singer’s Uber stock is most likely worth about $9 million.

Meanwhile, an Uber driver in Australia is kicking himself after turning down an offer to party with Margot Robbie.

Robert Bregnsdal from Queenslands’ Gold Coast told the Gold Coast Bulletin that he drove the actress and her husband, Tom Ackerley Carrara to Mermaid Beach.

He said he thought he recognised the actress, but because the pair were so “down to earth, normal, friendly and chatty” he assumed it wasn’t actually her – despite overhearing locals discussing if it was the actress when the couple jumped out to buy alcohol.

“After [the drive] she invited me to come to the house party,” he claims.

“I said no ‘cause I was going to see Star Wars with the boys. And her husband kind of chuckled like, ‘Haha, you don’t realise who we are’.”