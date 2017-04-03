‘Big Little Lies’ director: “there’s no reason to make a Season 2”

After last night's finale, a follow up series doesn't look promising

HBO’s Big Little Lies concluded last night (April 2) and its director/producer has already come out to announce that a second season of the show isn’t currently in development.

In an interview with Vulture, executive producer and director Jean-Marc Vallée made it blatantly clear that he believes the show is finished.

He insisted, “No, no, this is the perfect ending. There is no way; there’s no reason to make a Season two.”

“That was meant to be a one-time deal” Jean-Marc continues, “and it’s finishing in a way where it’s for the audience to imagine what can happen. If we do a season two, we’ll break that beautiful thing and spoil it.”

However, according to TV Line, Nicole Kidman remains open to the idea of extending the franchise with the help of novelist Liane Moriarty whose novel inspired the TV show.

Jean-Marc Vallée did concede that he’d “love to work” with “all these women again, but not to make a season two’.

Big Little Lies features an all-star cast of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern.

Even though the series is finished, you can relive its iconic moments through the Big Little Lies soundtrack which is now available to stream online.

The compilation features the talents of Michael Kiwanuka, Leon Bridges, Villagers, Alabama Shakes, Martha Wainwright, Charles Bradley, Daniel Agee, Irma Thomas, Ituana and Zoe Kravitz covering Elvis Presley’s ‘Don’t’.