Bill Murray and Aziz Ansari team up for new comedy based on Atul Gawande novel

Bill Murray and Aziz Ansari have teamed up for a new movie based on Atul Gawande’s novel Being Mortal: Medicine And What Matters In The End.

It is unclear what Murray’s role is at this stage but as well as starring in the Searchlight Pictures comedy, Ansari also wrote the script and is on board to direct and produce the as-yet-untitled movie.

“Aziz Ansari is an incredible talent and, with this script, he brings a singular combination of insightful humour and pathos,” said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with him on his feature directorial debut which is long overdue, and of course working with the genius Bill Murray once again.”

Murray most recently starred in Ghostbusters: Afterlife alongside Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson.

Describing the movie as “a spook-nuking sequel” which “brings the franchise back from the dead”, NME awarded the long awaited sequel four stars.

It added: “The result is a sequel that feels like an authentic Ghostbusters movie without quite slipping into retread mode.”

Ansari meanwhile, recently directed and appeared in season three of Netflix series Master Of None and released his latest stand up special Nightclub Comedian on the streaming service.

In other news, a clip of Murray putting his own spin on Tom Waits‘ ‘The Piano Has Been Drinking’ was recently shared.

The legendary actor’s rendition of the 1976 track – the full title of which is ‘The Piano Has Been Drinking (Not Me) (An Evening with Pete King)’ – was taken from his new concert film, New Worlds: The Cradle Of Civilization, which was released earlier this month.