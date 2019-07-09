Billie Eilish denies rumours of new album, but hints at Justin Bieber collaboration

"I might have something for you..."

Billie Eilish has taken to her Instagram story to shoot down rumours that she’s about to surprise release a new album.

“The new album shit is fake,” she wrote on her story, adding: “But I might have something for you…”

This “something”, according to Billie fans, could well be a new remix of ‘all the good girls go to hell’ from her debut album ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’ featuring a certain Justin Bieber.

This message was followed by Billie posting the lyric video to the song on her story, and another message, featuring some hands over mouths emojis, and ending with a simple “ok goodnight”.

Adding further fuel to the fire, Justin Bieber then simply tweeted the work “Remix” last night. It was then retweeted by Billie’s brother and producer Finneas.

Billie Eilish stole last month’s Glastonbury, playing to a simply enormous crowd on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm. “If you missed Billie Eilish’s once-in-a-generation Glasto show, you fucked up big time,” we wrote in the NME review of the show.

“In a matter of months, she’s transitioned from Instagram icon to pop sensation – and this almost certainly won’t be her last time at the festival. From what we’ve just witnessed, there’s every chance that she lands the top spot on the Pyramid eventually.”