Billie Eilish shares idea and inspiration behind hit single ‘Bad Guy’

Billie Eilish has shared the idea and inspiration behind her hit single ‘Bad Guy’ in a new interview.

The track featured on her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ and was the song that ended Lil Nas X’s record-breaking chart run in the US with ‘Old Town Road’.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Eilish explained the premise of the song was reacting to someone acting like a “tough guy”. “It’s like, ‘OK if you’re gonna be that then I’m gonna be all types of fake too,” she said. “Great, I’m the bad type, the make your momma sad type, make your girlfriend mad type – which I’m not that, but if you can be fake with everyone and try to prove that you’re something that you’re not then I can do it too.”

The musician went on to explain the shifts in the song, saying: “I had been inspired by this song called ‘Never’ by JID and this song called ‘Stuck In The Mud’ by Isaiah Rashad that kind of stop for like five seconds in the middle and then start this new song that’s shorter. I thought it was so interesting.”

‘Bad Guy’ was recently named NME’s second-best song of 2019 and one of the best songs of the last decade. Meanwhile, Eilish’s debut album was named the best album of the year.

Speaking to NME for her latest Big Read feature, Eilish reflected on receiving support from the likes of Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong. “I grew up on a lot of rock and shit like that, so it meant a lot to hear that kind of validation from somebody like [Grohl],” she said.

“It’s funny to meet people that I don’t know, but my parents are a huge fan of. That’s when you know shit is going crazy. I’m like, ‘Why?’”