Billie Eilish: ‘Stop slutshaming my fashion choices’

Billie says her baggy look isn't a reaction against 'more traditionally feminine' clothes

Billie Eilish has hit out at “slutshaming” over her fashion choices.

Eilish is known for often wearing baggy clothes. But she reaffirmed that her clothing is simply how she prefers to dress, rather than trying to make a statement against women who choose a more traditionally feminine look.

“The positive comments about how I dress have this slutshaming element,” Eilish told V. “Like, ‘I am so glad that you’re dressing like a boy, so other girls can dress like boys, so that they aren’t sluts’. That’s basically what it sounds like to me. And I can’t overstate how strongly I do not appreciate that, at all.”

Eilish, who was interviewed by Pharrell Williams for the magazine, said she had no intention of disrespecting other women’s dress. She continued: “The way I dress is very not necessarily feminine or girly, or whatever. I don’t say, ‘Oh, I am going to wear baggy clothes because it’s baggy clothes’, it’s never like that. I wear what I want to wear.”

She said she admires people who choose a different image, saying: “I have always supported and loved when a woman or a man or anyone in the world feels comfortable in their skin, their body, to show just whatever they want. I don’t like that there’s this weird new world of supporting me by shaming people that don’t want to dress like me.”

Eilish called her own look “loud”, saying: “I’ve always been a person that wants to dress loud. I’ve always wanted people to look up at me, I’ve always wanted people to notice me. I’m just walking around dressed how I always wanted to but now there’s a name attached to that.”

Last month, Eilish revealed she had battled against body dysmorphia. She told Rolling Stone: “I was always worried about my appearance. (From 13-16) was the peak of my body dysmorphia. I couldn’t look in the mirror at all.”

Eilish appears at Reading And Leeds Festival this weekend. You can see stage times here.

Her hit ‘Bad Guy’ ended Lil Nas X’s record-breaking 19-week run at No 1 on the US Billboard singles chart yesterday (August 19).