Billy Nomates and Porridge Radio lead Visions Festival 2021 line-up

Billy Nomates and Porridge Radio are among a raft of acts announced for the 2021 Visions Festival.

The one day London new bands event, which will be held on Saturday, August 7 at The Oval in Hackney, will also see Manchester newcomers Porij, post-punk Leeds quartet Yard Act, Folly Group, Famous, Kai Kwasi, Wu-Lu, caroline, NiNE8 Collective, Flohio, Gaika, Falle Nioke, DJ and producer Grove, Martha Skye Murphy and Keyah/Blu all performing.

Further acts will be announced in the coming weeks and tickets are available here.

Advertisement

This will be the eighth time the bash has been held, which has in the past seen the likes of IDLES, Young Fathers, Fat White Family and Shame perform. You can check out the line-up so far below.

It was last held in 2019 and didn’t go ahead in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hope for the return of festivals like Visions comes after the first stage of the government’s events research programme saw thousands of music lovers attending a series of pilot events in Liverpool over the May Bank Holiday weekend, where the likes of Fatboy Slim and Blossoms played to a crowd without any Covid restrictions.

Just 15 people tested positive for Covid-19 following the event, with initial data suggesting that holding mass events without face masks and social distancing poses as little risk as going to a shopping centre or restaurant.

Meanwhile, Billy Nomates recently released her new EP, ‘Emergency Telephone’, which was awarded four stars by NME and was described as a “dial into one of Britain’s most distinctive new voices.”

Advertisement

It added: “Tor Maries is already one of the most distinctive new voices in British music and where she chooses to go from here is anyone’s guess, but for now every choice she is making is working.”

Meanwhile, Porridge Radio and Stella Donnelly recently released two new charity singles to mark the 25th anniversary of their label, Secretly Canadian.

The band also recently shared an expanded edition of their debut album ‘Every Bad’, which featured re-workings of the tracks by other artists.