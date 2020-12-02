Black Country, New Road announce collaborative show to help save The Windmill venue

Black Country, New Road and Black Midi have announced a collaborative show to raise funds for The Windmill in Brixton.

The pre-recorded live stream, which will see both bands performing covers, original music and improvised material, will go out next Thursday (December 10) at 8pm (GMT).

Tickets, which you can get here, are priced at £5 through Bandcamp.

All proceeds will go to The Windmill’s crowdfunder to help keep the venue open. It has suffered financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Black Country, New Road recently announced that their debut album ‘For The First Time’ will be released via Ninja Tune on February 5, 2021.

Shortly after the record’s arrival, the band will embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour.

The full schedule is as follows:

FEBRUARY, 2021

Thursday 18 – Junction 1, Cambridge

Friday 19 – The Loft, Southampton

Saturday 20 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

Monday 22 – Brudenell Social Club, leeds

Tuesday 23 – Future Yard, Birkenhead

Wednesday 24 – Gorilla, Manchester

Thursday 25 – Oran Mor, Glasgow

Saturday 27 – Whelan’s, Dublin

MARCH, 2021

Monday 01 – SWX, Bristol

Tuesday 02 – Chalk, Brighton

Wednesday 03 – Electric Ballroom, London

Black Midi meanwhile, are also set to perform at The Jazz Cafe in Camden on December 12.

Referring to the new coronavirus restrictions implemented in the capital, the band recently explained that those hoping to secure tickets will not be able to attend the gigs with anyone from outside their household or support bubble.

Over the summer, Black Midi shared a new jam and spoken word album called ‘The Black Midi Anthology Vol. 1: Tales of Suspense and Revenge’. The collection features four short stories read by the band as well as three instrumental mixes.

In February, the group released the slow-burning 11-minute single ‘Sweater’, their first new music since their debut Mercury Prize-nominated record.

In a four-star review, NME hailed ‘Schlagenheim’ as “an engaging piece of work that will reveal its true nature over time, perhaps. Black Midi are making music like no other band in the world.”