BLACKPINK’s ‘THE SHOW’ concert earns at least ₩10billion

BLACKPINK’s first-ever livestreamed concert, The Show, has earned at least ₩10billion (roughly £654,000) in ticket sales, according to their label YG Entertainment.

READ MORE: BLACKPINK unveil mysterious teaser video for new global event

The company announced via a press release that the online concert, which was held at the four-piece girl group’s official YouTube channel on Sunday (January 31), had amassed approximately 280,000 viewers with ticket sales amounting to “at least ₩10billion”.

Advertisement

The label noted that the standard membership had cost ₩36,000, with access to the livestream concert and reruns. Meanwhile, the PLUS membership, which went at ₩48,000, offered additional access to the behind-the-scenes videos. YG also expects for the “actual revenue” from the concert to exceed well-beyond ₩10billion after accounting for merchandise sales and more.

According to the agency, the number of viewers who attended The Show “is the biggest number of livestream concert audience gathered by a K-Pop girl group in history”. It even surpassed BLACKPINK’s own record of 205,000 audience members during the group’s Japan Dome Tour held in 2020.

The global K-pop sensation continuous to dominate YouTube streams in the past couple of months, with several tracks skyrocketing in number of views – reaching 100million views for ‘Lovesick Girls’ dance practice, 200million views for ‘As If It’s Your Last’ dance practice video, 300million views for ‘Lovesick Girls’ MV, 600million views each for ‘Playing With Fire’ and ‘Whistle’ MVs and 700million views for ‘How You Like That’ MV.