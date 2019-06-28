“Blah, blah, fucking bullshit”: Protestors heckle Tory MP Zac Goldsmith at Glastonbury

The Richmond Park and North Kingston MP was a guest at the Speakers Forum.

Protestors at Glastonbury have interrupted a speech from Tory MP Zac Goldsmith, booing and heckling him while answering questions at the festival, it is being reported.

The Richmond Park and North Kingston MP was a guest at the Speakers Forum and was there to discuss politics and answer questions from the audience. But during his appearance, protestors entered the tent holding a banner that read: “Tory policy kills,” according to Somerset Live. What ensued was a series of heckles and protestors shouting at the politician.

‘How many disabled people have died?’ some protestors were reported to have shouted.

Goldsmith asked that he be allowed to answer questions directly, but his answers are said to have been met with shouts of ‘blah blah blah, fucking bullshit’.

The moderator for the Speakers Forum then apparently tried to calm things down. “Don’t barrack him, you shouldn’t be rude in this forum,” he said. “If you want to heckle people, go elsewhere.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)