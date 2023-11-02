Blossoms announce huge outdoor Manchester show for summer 2024

Blossoms have announced a huge outdoor concert at Wythenshawe Park in Manchester for August 2024 – find all the details below and buy tickets here.

The show, which will be the biggest of their career, will take place on Bank Holiday weekend on Sunday, August 25.

The all-day event will feature support from Inhaler, Shed Seven, The K’s, Seb Lowe TTRRUUCES.

Tickets will go on sale next Friday, November 10 at 10am GMT from here. Fans can also pre-order Blossoms’ forthcoming new album – set for release in summer 2024 – to gain access to pre-sale tickets, which will be available from Thursday, November 9 at 10am GMT.

“Headlining our biggest show yet at Wythenshawe Park is going to be THE moment of our career so far for us,” said Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden. “It makes me think of me and Joe going to watch Oasis and The Stone Roses at Heaton Park back when we were teenagers, and how important these big summer Manchester shows are to people. It made us want to be in a band, affected what we wore and changed our lives forever. To misquote Dorothy, ‘Lads, I’ve a feeling we’re not on Oldham Street anymore!'”

Blossoms will also be joining Tom Grennan as opening support at his biggest headlining show to date at London’s Gunnersbury Park next summer. They will also serve as opening support for Inhaler at their 3 Arena show in Dublin on November 11. After that, the Stockport group will be supporting New Order at their one-off show in Los Angeles on November 15.

The Manchester show announcement follows Blossoms’ new single and the first taste of their fifth studio album ‘To Do List (After The Breakup)’, inspired by the viral poetry book Milk And Honey by Rupi Kaur.

The track features Manchester singer Findlay (of TTRRUUCES) and was produced by James Skelly. It marks the first new music since their 2022 LP ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb‘.

In a four-star review of the LP, NME said: “‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’ is a record that ensures they’ll stay there for years to come. Whatever this Stockport gang do next, they won’t falter as long as they do it in their own indelible and charming way.”