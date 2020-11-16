Blossoms announce virtual O2 Academy Brixton gig

Blossoms have announced that they will be playing a virtual gig at O2 Academy Brixton next month.

Taking place on December 3, the ‘Live From London’ performance will mark the Stockport band’s first return to the venue since their sold out ‘Cool Like You’ UK tour back in 2018.

Fans can watch the one-off show via the MelodyVR app on smartphones and by using VR headsets.The latest livestream technology allows fans to virtually join the band on stage, choosing from multiple camera angles, and getting a 360° view of the action.

Advertisement

“We’re really excited to be coming back to play live at O2 Academy Brixton and also making our MelodyVR debut,” Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden said. “It’s been so long since we’ve played live and we can’t wait to perform for you all at home.”

We’re delighted to announce that we'll be playing a very special 360° interactive @melodyvirtual show live & direct from London @O2AcademyBrix on Thursday 3rd December! We can't wait to perform for you all at home. Tickets for the live stream on sale now 👉https://t.co/4nQ8fXzg8F pic.twitter.com/UQ4twv8y6L — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) November 16, 2020

Earlier this month, Blossoms released a new festive double A-side single, ‘Christmas Eve (Soul Purpose)’/’It’s Going To Be A Cold Winter’.

Having teased the release a day prior, looking ahead to the yuletide songs they wrote “on the hottest day of the year” back in summer, the two new songs have arrived on streaming before coming out on a limited edition, 7-inch vinyl single on December 11.

Over the summer, Blossoms confirmed they’d started work on their fourth record by sharing a series of studio shots online.

The band revealed ahead of their third LP’s release that they had already penned “most” of its follow-up. Frontman Tom Ogden said at the time that its first single was “pretty much done”, admitting that the band “[didn’t] want to wait too long before putting out ­something brand new”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has announced that he’ll make his return to live music with a virtual gig of his own which will see him performing a full set from a barge travelling along the River Thames.

The ‘Down By The River Thames’ show will air exclusively on MelodyVR on December 5, and comes after fans initially spotted Gallagher performing on the river earlier this month.