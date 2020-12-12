Blossoms have unveiled a new, animated short film, Christmas Eve (Soul Purpose). You can watch it below.

Released yesterday (December 11), the short film was created by Edwin Burdis and animated by Astrid Goldsmith of Mock Duck Studios.

As well as vocal appearances from Blossoms, the film also includes appearances from Manchester musician Rowetta and comedian Lloyd Griffith. Writing on Twitter, Rowetta said: “Really enjoyed being a part of the gorgeous Blossoms’ short film.”

Back in November, Blossoms released a double A-side, ‘Christmas Eve (Soul Purpose)’/’It’s Going To Be A Cold Winter’.

You can watch the film here:

Last month (November 17), Blossoms lent their support to a crowdfund campaign in aid of Manchester nightclub and venue 42’s, raffling off a number of ultra-rare items.

Among the prizes up for grabs are frontman Tom Ogden’s original, handwritten lyrics to their 2018 track ‘I Can’t Stand It’, and the full outfit worn by the singer in the video for 2016’s ‘Honey Sweet’.

In a video publicising the venue’s fundraising efforts, Ogden and drummer Joe Donovan described 42’s as “the best club in town for us.”

They also revealed they’d be donating a test pressing for ‘Cool Like You’ made even rarer by a spelling mistake on the label, and a signed Stockport County/Blossoms mash-up football kit created by Bands F.C.

Reviewing Blossoms’ recent gig in London, NME said: “It’s a highlight to hear the band’s two new Christmas songs, ‘Christmas Eve’ and ‘It’s Going To Be A Cold Winter’, live for the first time. Lights turn from orange to green back to red and Christmas trees, framing the stage, make the place feel like home.

“…they’re on terrific form and grateful to be back, while seemingly aware that there’s no beating the real thing. “I enjoyed that more than I thought I would,” Ogden concludes. There’s certainly enjoyment to be found here – and more incentive than ever to look forward to a proper return next year.”