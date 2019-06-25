Body of missing YouTuber Etika found

Rest in peace, Etika

The body of missing YouTube star Etika has been found in New York, police have confirmed.

Gaming vlogger Etika, who real name was Desmond Amofah, went missing six days ago after he uploaded an eight-minute video in which he talked about suicidal thoughts.

Etika, 29, was known for playing and talking about Nintendo games on YouTube and the streaming channel Twitch. He was a popular figure in the gaming community, with more than 321,000 followers on Twitter and 252,000 on Instagram.

The New York Post reported on Saturday (June 22) that Etika’s phone, driving licence, wallet and Nintendo Switch were among the items found on the bridge.

Etika had posted the video, titled ‘I’m sorry’, at midnight on the evening of the June 29 (7pm BST). In it, he said that he suffered from mental illness and apologised for pushing people away from him.

He also talked spoke about “caution” in regards to engaging with social media. “It can give you an image of what you want your life to be and get blown completely out of proportion,” he said. “It consumed me.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: