Bombay Bicycle Club to play debut album in full on new UK tour

'I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose' turns 10 today, and the band have also released some unheard demos to celebrate.

Bombay Bicycle Club have announced that they’re set to play their debut album ‘I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose’ in full on a UK tour later this year.

The classic debut record turns ten today, and to celebrate the news, the band have announced the new run of dates, as well as releasing a new EP of Demos from 2004-2008, which is streaming now.

Jack Steadman and co, who last released an album with 2014’s ‘So Long, See You Tomorrow’, will bring their 2009 debut to five shows across the UK later this year, finishing up at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on November 8. Support for the tour comes from Gengahr.

The band announced their comeback after half a decade away at the start of the year, promising live shows and new music. They’ve been announced for a handful of festivals, as well as some UK warm-up shows in Sheffield and Cambridge before their Wilderness Festival headline slot, and a bunch of US tour dates.

View the new tour dates below.

Tuesday 4th November 2019 – LIVERPOOL Eventim Apollo

Wednesday 5th November 2019 – DUNDEE Caird Hall

Thursday 6th November 2019 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Friday 7th November 2019 – BATH Pavilion

Saturday 8th November 2019 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton